Giuliani Declares He’s ‘Defending the Rights of All Americans’ on His Way to Georgia

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday declared he's "defending the rights of all Americans" and blasted "enemies of our Republic" as he headed to Georgia to surrender on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former New York City mayor and ex-attorney to former President Donald Trump is one of 19 co-defendants, including Trump, facing felony charges in the state.

Speaking to the press on his way to the airport on Wednesday, Giuliani said, "I am fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, and as a man who has now been proven innocent several times."

Giuliani confirmed reports that he will surrender to authorities on Wednesday, insisting he's feeling "very, very good."

Giuliani is charged in a case that centers on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

"I'm going to Georgia and I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans," he said.

Other defendants in the indictment have begun surrendering, including attorney John Eastman, bail bondsman Scott Hall, and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.

Trump said he will turn himself in on Thursday.

The Republican is still seeking a lawyer to represent him in Georgia and warned the "political winds" will soon shift.

"Now, whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning. They’re gonna come for you," he said. "When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government."