Giuliani Declares He’s ‘Defending the Rights of All Americans’ on His Way to Georgia
The former New York City mayor and ex-attorney to former President Donald Trump confirmed he's surrendering on Wednesday
Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday declared he's "defending the rights of all Americans" and blasted "enemies of our Republic" as he headed to Georgia to surrender on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former New York City mayor and ex-attorney to former President Donald Trump is one of 19 co-defendants, including Trump, facing felony charges in the state.
Speaking to the press on his way to the airport on Wednesday, Giuliani said, "I am fighting for justice. I have been from the first moment I represented Donald Trump, and as a man who has now been proven innocent several times."
Giuliani confirmed reports that he will surrender to authorities on Wednesday, insisting he's feeling "very, very good."
"I'm going to Georgia and I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans," he said.
Other defendants in the indictment have begun surrendering, including attorney John Eastman, bail bondsman Scott Hall, and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham.
- Rudy Giuliani Arrested in Georgia After Agreeing to $150,000 Bond
- Giuliani Rages Over Georgia Indictment: ‘Affront to American Democracy’
- Rudy Giuliani Is Still Looking for a Georgia Lawyer in Trump Election Case
- Rudy Giuliani Could Be at the Ultimate Crossroads: To Protect Trump or Protect Himself
- Georgia Election Workers Seek ‘Severe Sanctions’ for Rudy Giuliani, Claim He Didn’t Preserve Evidence
- Rudy Giuliani Admits He Lied About Georgia Election Workers Counting Extra Votes
Trump said he will turn himself in on Thursday.
The Republican is still seeking a lawyer to represent him in Georgia and warned the "political winds" will soon shift.
"Now, whether you dislike or like Donald Trump, let me give you a warning. They’re gonna come for you," he said. "When the political winds shift, as they always do, let us pray that Republicans are more honest, more trustworthy, and more American than these people in charge of this government."
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics