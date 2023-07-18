Giuliani Associate Writes to Comer, Says Biden Did Not Commit Any Crimes Related to Ukraine - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Giuliani Associate Writes to Comer, Says Biden Did Not Commit Any Crimes Related to Ukraine

Lev Parnas participated on the investigation led by Trump and Giuliani into the Bidens' involvement with Ukraine in 2018 and 2019

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An associate of Rudy Giuliani has sent a letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., insisting that neither Hunter Biden nor President Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukraine.

Lev Parnas wrote that he assisted Giuliani and former President Donald Trump's investigation into the Bidens' involvement with Ukraine from November 2018 to October 2019.

"There has never been any evidence that Hunter or Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukrainian politics," Parnas said. "Never, during any of my communications with Ukrainian officials or connections to Burisma, did any of them confirm or provide concrete facts linking the Bidens to illegal activities."

Read More

Parnas also accused Giuliani and the Fox News team of knowing that the accusations were false.

"The truth is that everyone, from Giuliani and the BLT Team to Devin Nunes and his colleagues, to the people at FOX News, knew that these allegations against the Bidens were false," he wrote to Comer.

Parnas said he was willing to testify under oath before Congress about any of the contents in the letter, but that there was "no merit in investigating this matter any further" seen that "this investigation has been proven false many times over, by a wide array of respected sources."

Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and his lawyer Joseph Bondy are seen outside of the U.S. Capitol after attempting to visit the Senate chamber where the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and his lawyer Joseph Bondy are seen outside of the U.S. Capitol after attempting to visit the Senate chamber where the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway on Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington, DC.Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.