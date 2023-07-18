Giuliani Associate Writes to Comer, Says Biden Did Not Commit Any Crimes Related to Ukraine
Lev Parnas participated on the investigation led by Trump and Giuliani into the Bidens' involvement with Ukraine in 2018 and 2019
An associate of Rudy Giuliani has sent a letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., insisting that neither Hunter Biden nor President Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukraine.
Lev Parnas wrote that he assisted Giuliani and former President Donald Trump's investigation into the Bidens' involvement with Ukraine from November 2018 to October 2019.
"There has never been any evidence that Hunter or Joe Biden committed any crimes related to Ukrainian politics," Parnas said. "Never, during any of my communications with Ukrainian officials or connections to Burisma, did any of them confirm or provide concrete facts linking the Bidens to illegal activities."
Parnas also accused Giuliani and the Fox News team of knowing that the accusations were false.
"The truth is that everyone, from Giuliani and the BLT Team to Devin Nunes and his colleagues, to the people at FOX News, knew that these allegations against the Bidens were false," he wrote to Comer.
Parnas said he was willing to testify under oath before Congress about any of the contents in the letter, but that there was "no merit in investigating this matter any further" seen that "this investigation has been proven false many times over, by a wide array of respected sources."
