Geraldo Rivera: Trump Incited Capitol Riot and ‘Unleashed the Mob,’ But Indictment Charges Are ‘Redundant’

Former Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera believes former President Donald Trump is guilty of inciting and unleashing a "mob" during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, but believes his latest charges are "redundant."

"Donald Trump incited the riot and unleashed the mob that stormed the Capitol. He attacked our democracy and our Constitutional order. That’s why he was Impeached," Rivera wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump is facing multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, eventually leading to supporters breaching the Capitol to protest the results.

Rivera declared he'll never support Trump, but he still doesn't see the value in Jack Smith's new charges.

"That’s why I’ll never again support him. These criminal charges, however, are redundant," Rivera wrote.

Rivera also suggested that since Trump was impeached already in the House, his new charges could be "double jeopardy." The former Fox contributor has promoted the idea that President Joe Biden should pardon Trump for some time.

Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios in New York City Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Today’s are by far the most serious allegations facing the former president. But Trump has just been indicted for what he was previously impeached and acquitted. Isn’t that double jeopardy?" he wrote.

He also predicted Trump could be re-elected from behind bars.

Rivera announced his exit from Fox News in June, revealing he was fired from "The Five" over tensions with a co-host. After 17 years with the network, Rivera decided to part ways with Fox.

Rivera celebrated his colleagues, but said his politics often made him "muzzled" and an outsider at the network.