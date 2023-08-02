Geraldo Rivera: Trump Incited Capitol Riot and ‘Unleashed the Mob,’ But Indictment Charges Are ‘Redundant’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Geraldo Rivera: Trump Incited Capitol Riot and ‘Unleashed the Mob,’ But Indictment Charges Are ‘Redundant’

The former Fox contributor predicted the former president could be re-elected from behind bars despite facing his most serious charges yet

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera believes former President Donald Trump is guilty of inciting and unleashing a "mob" during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, but believes his latest charges are "redundant."

"Donald Trump incited the riot and unleashed the mob that stormed the Capitol. He attacked our democracy and our Constitutional order. That’s why he was Impeached," Rivera wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump is facing multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, eventually leading to supporters breaching the Capitol to protest the results.

Rivera declared he'll never support Trump, but he still doesn't see the value in Jack Smith's new charges.

Read More

"That’s why I’ll never again support him. These criminal charges, however, are redundant," Rivera wrote.

Rivera also suggested that since Trump was impeached already in the House, his new charges could be "double jeopardy." The former Fox contributor has promoted the idea that President Joe Biden should pardon Trump for some time.

Geraldo Rivera Says Trump Jan 6 Indictment Is 'Redundant'
Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios in New York CityRoy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Today’s are by far the most serious allegations facing the former president. But Trump has just been indicted for what he was previously impeached and acquitted. Isn’t that double jeopardy?" he wrote.

He also predicted Trump could be re-elected from behind bars.

Rivera announced his exit from Fox News in June, revealing he was fired from "The Five" over tensions with a co-host. After 17 years with the network, Rivera decided to part ways with Fox.

Rivera celebrated his colleagues, but said his politics often made him "muzzled" and an outsider at the network.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.