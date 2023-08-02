Geraldo Rivera: Trump Incited Capitol Riot and ‘Unleashed the Mob,’ But Indictment Charges Are ‘Redundant’
The former Fox contributor predicted the former president could be re-elected from behind bars despite facing his most serious charges yet
Former Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera believes former President Donald Trump is guilty of inciting and unleashing a "mob" during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, but believes his latest charges are "redundant."
"Donald Trump incited the riot and unleashed the mob that stormed the Capitol. He attacked our democracy and our Constitutional order. That’s why he was Impeached," Rivera wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Trump is facing multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, eventually leading to supporters breaching the Capitol to protest the results.
Rivera declared he'll never support Trump, but he still doesn't see the value in Jack Smith's new charges.
- Geraldo Rivera Calls Pence ‘One of the Few Heroes’ in Trump Legal Drama, Teases Media Future
- Geraldo Rivera Tells CNN ‘Embarrassment’ of Dominion-Fox Settlement ‘Really Woke Up’ the Network
- Geraldo Rivera Blasts Former Colleague Tucker Carlson: ‘I Will Never Forgive’ Him Over Jan. 6
- Geraldo Rivera Announces His Exit From Fox News’ ‘The Five’
- Geraldo Rivera Celebrates Affirmative Action in Final Fox Appearance After 23 Years
"That’s why I’ll never again support him. These criminal charges, however, are redundant," Rivera wrote.
Rivera also suggested that since Trump was impeached already in the House, his new charges could be "double jeopardy." The former Fox contributor has promoted the idea that President Joe Biden should pardon Trump for some time.
"Today’s are by far the most serious allegations facing the former president. But Trump has just been indicted for what he was previously impeached and acquitted. Isn’t that double jeopardy?" he wrote.
He also predicted Trump could be re-elected from behind bars.
Rivera announced his exit from Fox News in June, revealing he was fired from "The Five" over tensions with a co-host. After 17 years with the network, Rivera decided to part ways with Fox.
Rivera celebrated his colleagues, but said his politics often made him "muzzled" and an outsider at the network.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena For Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics