Geraldo Rivera Tells ‘The View’ a ‘Very Toxic Relationship’ with Co-Host Led to Him Quitting Fox News After Decades

Geraldo Rivera said a "very toxic relationship" with a co-host led to him ultimately quitting his position with Fox News, a network he'd been at for more than 20 years.

In his first TV interview since leaving Fox News last month, Rivera joined "The View" on Thursday. He opened up about his Fox departure, but would not name the host with whom he's had friction.

Geraldo Rivera attends The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media in New York City Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Rivera and "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld shared a number of explosive blowouts and Rivera revealed that he was fired from that panel show before he made his decision to resign. On Thursday, Rivera would only refer to the other host as a "he" and told "The View" hosts to "check" the internet for the identity.

"If you fired me from the number one show, then I’m going to quit," he said, adding he felt the host he was disagreeing with always carried "favor" with the network over him.

Rivera previously referenced "growing tension" that went beyond editorial disagreements when discussing his departing Fox News.

On "The View," Rivera spoke highly of his colleagues and experience at the network, but said Fox had a "moral crisis" after the 2020 presidential election when Donald Trump began publicly insisting he'd actually won the vote without actual proof.

"Fox had a moral crisis after the election," he said, adding he ultimately determined there was no "ideological place" for him there.

Fox News has previously said they departed amicably with Rivera.

A number of Rivera's Fox colleagues wished him well in his last appearance on "Fox & Friends" last month with highlights of the 80-year-old's storied career being shown.

The journalist wrapped up his final appearance but speaking about the positives of affirmative action policies in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling colleges cannot use race as a factor in their admissions process.