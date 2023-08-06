Geraldo Rivera Calls Pence ‘One of the Few Heroes’ in Trump Legal Drama, Teases Media Future

Geraldo Rivera celebrated Mike Pence as a "hero" amid Donald Trump's legal woes, and the broadcaster teased a possible return to the airwaves in a new message.

In a Sunday video posted to Twitter, Rivera reacted to Trump's latest indictment which includes four criminal conspiracy charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Rivera echoed his past calls for President Joe Biden to pardon Trump.

"It is tragic what's happening to President Trump. He brought it on himself. He has no one but himself to blame, but I still hate the way it's coming out. I wish Joe Biden would talk the language of pardon," he said.

He then praised Pence.

"The person who has emerged as a hero, one of the few heroes in this whole sordid saga is the former vice president Mike Pence and I think he deserves a lot more support from Republicans," the former Fox News contributor said. "He did the honorable thing. He did the only thing that a patriot could have done under the circumstances and I really admire him for it."

Trump and Pence have traded shots since the release of the former's latest indictment.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Pence began selling "too honest" merchandise, a direct reference to an alleged phone call mentioned in the indictment in which Trump called his vice president "too honest" for maintaining he needed to certify the 2020 election results.

Trump and his many of his supporters have maintained Pence had the authority to reject the 2020 electoral votes, but he's pushed back against the idea repeatedly calling it unconstitutional.

The former president denied the phone call and dubbed Pence "delusional."

Pence meanwhile on Sunday did not rule out the potential of him being called as a witness in Trump's upcoming trial.

In the Sunday Twitter video, Rivera also teased what may be next for him after quitting Fox News following a dismissal from The Five.

"I don't know where I'm going to end up, but we'll find out after Labor Day," he said, noting recent appearances on NewsNation and CNN since leaving Fox News.