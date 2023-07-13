Geraldo Rivera Blasts Former Colleague Tucker Carlson: ‘I Will Never Forgive’ Him Over Jan. 6

Geraldo Rivera on Thursday shared some scathing words for his former colleague Tucker Carlson.

During an appearance on "The View," Rivera opened up about the "very toxic relationship" that led to his quitting after 23 years with the network. He also addressed Carlson at another point, saying he will never "forgive" the former Fox News host.

Rivera praised Carlson as an "excellent writer" with a good show, but said he got caught up in "swampy" conspiracy theories. He then blasted the former top-rated host for his handling of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

"I think that he is an excellent writer. I think that he was very charismatic in his presentation. He was number one for a reason, was a pretty good show. Then he drifted into this murky area where a swampy area where, you know, these conspiracy theories and it’s not just generates a whole bunch of different mucky kind of conspiracies," he said.

Rivera added he did not know how Carlson's new venture, "Tucker on Twitter," will turn out, but said he hopes his popularity is waning.

He also targeted the controversial conservative for his Jan. 6 coverage.

Carlson pushed back against people describing the riot as an "insurrection," using his show to argue the media manipulated the events. Carlson and Fox News parted ways in April.

"I don’t like to be unkind, but what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6," Rivera said.

The network is currently facing a defamation suit from Ray Epps, who was present on Jan. 6. Carlson floated the theory that Epps was an undercover government agent pushing for violence.

Rivera left Fox News last month after being fired from "The Five." The longtime journalist said he decided to resign from the network following that decision, despite having more time left on his contract.