Geraldo Rivera Blasts Former Colleague Tucker Carlson: ‘I Will Never Forgive’ Him Over Jan. 6 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Geraldo Rivera Blasts Former Colleague Tucker Carlson: ‘I Will Never Forgive’ Him Over Jan. 6

The former Fox News employee said the current Twitter host is an 'excellent writer' who got caught up in conspiracy theories

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Geraldo Rivera on Thursday shared some scathing words for his former colleague Tucker Carlson.

During an appearance on "The View," Rivera opened up about the "very toxic relationship" that led to his quitting after 23 years with the network. He also addressed Carlson at another point, saying he will never "forgive" the former Fox News host.

Rivera praised Carlson as an "excellent writer" with a good show, but said he got caught up in "swampy" conspiracy theories. He then blasted the former top-rated host for his handling of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

"I think that he is an excellent writer. I think that he was very charismatic in his presentation. He was number one for a reason, was a pretty good show. Then he drifted into this murky area where a swampy area where, you know, these conspiracy theories and it’s not just generates a whole bunch of different mucky kind of conspiracies," he said.

Read More

Rivera added he did not know how Carlson's new venture, "Tucker on Twitter," will turn out, but said he hopes his popularity is waning.

He also targeted the controversial conservative for his Jan. 6 coverage.

Carlson pushed back against people describing the riot as an "insurrection," using his show to argue the media manipulated the events. Carlson and Fox News parted ways in April.

"I don’t like to be unkind, but what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6," Rivera said.

The network is currently facing a defamation suit from Ray Epps, who was present on Jan. 6. Carlson floated the theory that Epps was an undercover government agent pushing for violence.

Rivera left Fox News last month after being fired from "The Five." The longtime journalist said he decided to resign from the network following that decision, despite having more time left on his contract.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.