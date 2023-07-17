Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Latest Bid To Block 2020 Election Probe  - The Messenger
Politics.
Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Latest Bid To Block 2020 Election Probe 

The former president requested the Fulton County district attorney be disqualified from the probe

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waits to be introduced at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner at Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Georgia’s Supreme Court Monday unanimously rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and to quash a grand jury report.

The court said in a five-page order Trump’s legal team failed to present “extraordinary circumstances” that warranted the court to intervene. 

The court also said Trump “has not presented in his original petition either the facts or the law” needed to warrant Willis’ disqualification. 

Trump's team filed the motion late Thursday night just days after one of the grand juries was sworn in

Willis has signaled she will ask one of the juries to hand an indictment in the coming weeks. She has not indicated who could be charged in the probe. She previously signaled an indictment would be handed down in August.

Willis’ probe is just one of several that the former president is facing as he attempts to make another run for the 2024 Republican nomination.

