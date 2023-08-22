Georgia State Senator Has Bail Set at $10,000 in Trump Election Case - The Messenger
Georgia State Senator Has Bail Set at $10,000 in Trump Election Case

State Sen. Shawn Still is one of three 'alternate' electors who has been indicted by the Fulton County grand jury

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
One of former President Donald Trump's indicted co-conspirators from his Georgia election case, GOP state Sen. Shawn Still has had his bail set at $10,000.

Still was one of the 18 defendants indicted alongside Trump by a Fulton County grand jury. He has been charged with violation of the RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, false statements, filing false documents, and two counts of first degree forgery.

Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still
Georgia state Sen. Shawn StillImage via Shawn Still campaign

Still's alleged crimes occurred when he served as an "alternate" elector who met to give Trump Georgia's electoral votes even though President Joe Biden won the state.

Still, president of Olympic Pool Plastering and Shotcrete, was elected to the state legislature in 2022, and may see his first term cut short by his indictment. Per Georgia law, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will convene a three-member panel to consider if Still should be suspended from the legislature.

