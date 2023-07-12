Georgia State Election Board Sues Conservative Group Over Refusal To Provide Information on Ballot-Harvesting Claims

Georgia’s State Election Board on Wednesday sued a conservative voting group over its refusal to produce evidence backing claims in made regarding ballot harvesting in the 2020 election and 2021 run-off.

The board is asking a Fulton County Superior Court judge to order the Texas-based group True the Vote to comply with its subpoena and produce information to help investigate the claims it substantiated.

“After multiple good faith efforts by the SEB (State Election Board) and its counsel to obtain the requested information and documents, True the Vote continues to indifferently vacillate between statements of assured compliance and blanket refusals,” said the filing.

The group filed complaints in November 2021 with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claiming it had “a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta” during the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 runoff.

Wednesday’s suit comes just hours after election workers in the state requested “severe sanctions" Tuesday against Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani for allegedly failing to preserve key evidence in a defamation lawsuit filed regarding conspiracy theories he spread regarding them.