Georgia Sheriff Ahead of Trump Announcement: ‘It Doesn’t Matter Your Status, We Have Mugshots Ready for You’

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat on Tuesday said that if former President Donald Trump is charged and indicted in Georgia, he will be processed just like anyone else.

"Unless someone tells me differently, we are following our normal practices," Labat told reporters. "It doesn't matter your status, we have mugshots ready for you."

Talk over whether or not the former president would have a mugshot has risen following Trump's recent indictments and arraignments in New York and Florida. Earlier this year, when Trump was arraigned in New York, his campaign released a T-shirt sporting a fake mugshot.

When Trump was indicted in June, Labat sent a team down to Miami to observe security and make preparations for the possibility that Trump will also be charged in Georgia. Labat said in June that his biggest concern is protecting members of the media and protesters.

"Believe it or not, the media and certainly protests, or you look at what history has taught us is that the media has converged from all over the world. This is certainly a national story, and we want to make sure that we protect our media. We want to make sure we protect our citizens and even protect anyone that chooses to protest," Labat said.

As District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation nears its close, both Willis and Labat have said there have been ample threats towards their offices. Security measures, like barricades, have already been set up in Georgia pending Willis' charges.

Trump on Tuesday was indicted on felony charges in a separate case, this time surrounding federal criminal allegations he tried to remain president despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Trump has been summoned to appear in a D.C. court on Thursday afternoon to face the counts.