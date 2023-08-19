Georgia State Senator May Be Suspended Following Indictment
State Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, was one of Georgia's three fake 'alternate' electors indicted alongside Donald Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
A Georgia state senator may be suspended following his indictment alongside Donald Trump for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, was one of 19 defendants indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has reviewed the indictment, and, per state law, will appoint a three-member panel consisting of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and one member from the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate to consider Still's case.
The commission will conduct a hearing and issue a report to Kemp on whether the indictment adversely affects the public interest or Still’s office. Kemp will then decide if Still will be suspended or not.
Still and two others are charged with impersonating public officers and a litany of other crimes as one of the 16 "alternate" electors who met to vote for Donald Trump even though President Joe Biden won Georgia's electoral votes.
Still is also the President of Olympic Pool Plastering and Shotcrete, "one of the largest pool contractors in the Southeast," according to his official state biography. He was elected to the State Senate in 2022, and is currently serving his first term in office.
- Donald Trump Makes Public Appearances in Georgia and North Carolina Following Federal Indictment
- Mark Meadows Files to Move His Georgia Indictment From State to Federal Court
- Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’
- Georgia Authorities Close Gates Around State Capitol for ‘Undetermined Period of Time’ as Fourth Trump Indictment Looms
- GOP Georgia State Lawmaker Calls for Investigation Into Fani Willis
- After Georgia Indictment Trump Still Down — But Not Out
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nikki Haley On VP Speculation: ‘Not Playing For Seconds’Politics
- Pence Teases Trump Could Still Show Up for GOP Primary Debate Amid Tucker Carlson ReportPolitics
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Qualifies for First GOP Presidential DebatePolitics
- Former White House Chief of Staff Told Federal Investigators He Can’t Recall Trump Declassifying Mar-a-Lago Docs: ReportPolitics
- Manchin Keeps Stoking 2024 ‘No Labels’ Presidential Buzz With Critique of Democrats and RepublicansPolitics
- Biden Preps $25 Million Ad Blitz During GOP Debate in Battleground StatesPolitics
- Special Counsel Planning to Write a Hunter Biden ReportPolitics
- Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Floated Putting President Biden on the Witness Stand: ReportPolitics
- Hunter Biden Special Counsel Has a History with the Biden FamilyPolitics
- Georgia Made It Easier for Parents to Challenge School Library Books. Almost No One Has Done SoNews
- Trump, DeSantis Fight Over ‘Listless Vessels’ CommentPolitics
- Rising GOP Star Vivek Ramaswamy Plies Old-Line Conservatives in AtlantaPolitics