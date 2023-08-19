Georgia State Senator May Be Suspended Following Indictment - The Messenger
Georgia State Senator May Be Suspended Following Indictment

State Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, was one of Georgia's three fake 'alternate' electors indicted alongside Donald Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
A Georgia state senator may be suspended following his indictment alongside Donald Trump for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Sen. Shawn Still, R-Norcross, was one of 19 defendants indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has reviewed the indictment, and, per state law, will appoint a three-member panel consisting of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and one member from the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate to consider Still's case.

The commission will conduct a hearing and issue a report to Kemp on whether the indictment adversely affects the public interest or Still’s office. Kemp will then decide if Still will be suspended or not.

Georgia Democratic Electors cast their Electoral College votes at the Georgia State Capitol on December 14, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Still and two others are charged with impersonating public officers and a litany of other crimes as one of the 16 "alternate" electors who met to vote for Donald Trump even though President Joe Biden won Georgia's electoral votes.

Still is also the President of Olympic Pool Plastering and Shotcrete, "one of the largest pool contractors in the Southeast," according to his official state biography. He was elected to the State Senate in 2022, and is currently serving his first term in office.

