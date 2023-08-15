Georgia Republican Secretary of State Releases Statement After Trump Indictment: You Either Respect The Rule of Law, ‘Or You Don’t’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Releases Statement After Trump Indictment: You Either Respect The Rule of Law, ‘Or You Don’t’ 

Trump's phone call with Brad Raffensperger set off the investigation that led to his most recent indictment

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks to the media about early voting progress on October 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said “accountability and respect for the Constitution” are the hallmarks of a democracy in a statement released after former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday night for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement. “You either have it, or you don't.”

Trump has been charged with 13 state felonies, including a violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The Georgia investigation into Trump was launched after it was revealed that Trump had called Raffensperger, who oversaw the 2020 elections in Georgia in his role as secretary of state, to pressure him to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn Biden's victory in the state.

Raffensperger refused to do so and publicly criticized claims of a stolen election and the subsequent violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Despite attacks from Trump, Raffensperger was re-elected in 2022.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.