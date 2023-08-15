Georgia Republican Secretary of State Releases Statement After Trump Indictment: You Either Respect The Rule of Law, ‘Or You Don’t’ 

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said “accountability and respect for the Constitution” are the hallmarks of a democracy in a statement released after former President Donald Trump was indicted Monday night for allegedly attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement. “You either have it, or you don't.”
Trump has been charged with 13 state felonies, including a violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
The Georgia investigation into Trump was launched after it was revealed that Trump had called Raffensperger, who oversaw the 2020 elections in Georgia in his role as secretary of state, to pressure him to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn Biden's victory in the state.
Raffensperger refused to do so and publicly criticized claims of a stolen election and the subsequent violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Despite attacks from Trump, Raffensperger was re-elected in 2022.
