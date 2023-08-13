Georgia Prosecutors Obtain Messages Connecting Trump Team to Voting System Breach: Report
The messages demonstrate a 'top-down' push by Trump's lawyers and a group of operatives to gain access to voting systems
Atlanta prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia have obtained text messages and emails that connect members of Trump’s legal team to the early January 2021 voting system breach in Coffee County, sources told CNN.
The text messages and court documents demonstrate a “top down push” by Trump’s lawyers and a “group of operatives” to access voting systems in Georgia before the January 6, 2021 riot, CNN reported.
The local elections official who allegedly helped to facilitate the team’s access sent a “written invitation" to Trump’s attorneys six days before unauthorized access was granted to them to access voting systems, according to messages obtained by CNN.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present the findings of her investigation to a grand jury next week, according to a new report Saturday. Willis' investigation has looked into the former president’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials to change the outcome of the election along with an attempt to send "alternate" electors to vote for Trump.
The former president has already been indicted at the federal level for his role in attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
