Georgia Prosecutor: Trump Team Trying to Shut Down Investigation ‘Before Any Charges Are Filed’
The former president's lawyers say the special grand jury probe was conducted "through an illegal and unconstitutional process."
A Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor asked a judge on Monday to reject an effort by Donald Trump’s legal team to throw out an unreleased special grand jury report, saying the former president is trying to "restrain a criminal investigation before any charges are filed.”
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request came in response to a motion from Trump's lawyers that argued the grand jury investigation was conducted “through an illegal and unconstitutional process.”
Trump’s lawyers filed a motion on March 20 that sought to prevent the release of a report of the Atlanta-area special grand jury tasked with investigating Trump’s actions to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The grand jury report recommended charges for multiple people – the forewoman hinted in a New York Times interview that Trump was one – but at present the report remains mostly sealed.
- Two Fathers Missing for Months Found Dead on Georgia Farmland
- Georgia D.A. Hints August Time Frame For Charges Against Trump
- Trump investigation tracker: Georgia probe raises possibility of perjury charges, other investigations march on
- Why Georgia is a game-changer in the Trump investigations
- White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Move to Impeach Biden
Trump’s lawyers also requested Willis’ recusal, claiming the district attorney had violated Trump’s constitutional rights by commenting publicly on the case, according to a report by the Washington Post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics