The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Georgia Prosecutor: Trump Team Trying to Shut Down Investigation ‘Before Any Charges Are Filed’

    The former president's lawyers say the special grand jury probe was conducted "through an illegal and unconstitutional process."

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor asked a judge on Monday to reject an effort by Donald Trump’s legal team to throw out an unreleased special grand jury report, saying the former president is trying to "restrain a criminal investigation before any charges are filed.”

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request came in response to a motion from Trump's lawyers that argued the grand jury investigation was conducted “through an illegal and unconstitutional process.”

    Trump’s lawyers filed a motion on March 20 that sought to prevent the release of a report of the Atlanta-area special grand jury tasked with investigating Trump’s actions to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

    The grand jury report recommended charges for multiple people – the forewoman hinted in a New York Times interview that Trump was one – but at present the report remains mostly sealed.

    Read More

    Trump’s lawyers also requested Willis’ recusal, claiming the district attorney had violated Trump’s constitutional rights by commenting publicly on the case, according to a report by the Washington Post.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.