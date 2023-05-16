A Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor asked a judge on Monday to reject an effort by Donald Trump’s legal team to throw out an unreleased special grand jury report, saying the former president is trying to "restrain a criminal investigation before any charges are filed.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' request came in response to a motion from Trump's lawyers that argued the grand jury investigation was conducted “through an illegal and unconstitutional process.”

Trump’s lawyers filed a motion on March 20 that sought to prevent the release of a report of the Atlanta-area special grand jury tasked with investigating Trump’s actions to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The grand jury report recommended charges for multiple people – the forewoman hinted in a New York Times interview that Trump was one – but at present the report remains mostly sealed.

Trump’s lawyers also requested Willis’ recusal, claiming the district attorney had violated Trump’s constitutional rights by commenting publicly on the case, according to a report by the Washington Post.