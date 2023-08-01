Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Says She Has Received Racist Threats, Abuse Over Trump Probe
On Monday, a Georgia judge rejected Trump's attempt to disqualify Willis from the case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is heading the probe into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, has reportedly received racist threats as the decision on whether to charge the former president looms.
Willis said she received an email with the subject line "Fani Willis = Corrupt N-----." The body of the email read, "You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat w---e," according to reporting in the Atlanta-Journal Consitution.
Willis said that these messages are "pretty typical" compared to what she has been receiving, along with "equally ignorant voicemails" left for her office and the county office.
The district attorney said she has "every intention" of continuing the job the people of Fulton County put her in the seat to do. She has warned other county leaders to "stay alert" and "make decisions that keep your staff safe," according to emails obtained by CBS News and first reported by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
The Fulton County solicitor general said the message Willis received is "reprehensible" and plans to work in tandem with other law enforcement in the county.
Willis told WXIA, an NBC affiliate, over the weekend that they have ramped up security around the county courthouse.
On Monday, a Georgia judge rejected Trump's attempt to disqualify Willis from the case and ruled that he cannot block any pending indictments that Trump says may drop in the coming days.
