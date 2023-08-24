Georgia Mug Shots Spur Others to Pepper Social Media With Their Own Spoofs

A collection of mug shots out of Fulton County, Ga., is inspiring supporters of former President Donald Trump to make mock versions of their own.

Trump and 18 others are facing felony charges in Georgia related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

The mug shots of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a number of other allies of the former president have already been released following their surrenders in Georgia. Trump said he is surrendering to authorities on Thursday afternoon.

Amy Kremer, one of the organizers behind the Save America rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol riot, photoshopped her own mug shot to show "solidarity" with the former president.

"I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity. The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In case anyone thought she was actually arrested, the Women for Trump co-founder clarified in a followup tweet that she is not one of the co-defendants in the Georgia indictment.

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2023. JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

"I have not been indicted...for the time being, anyway," Kremer posted. "But, they are coming for all of us in the end."

Other Trump supporters have also been using the Fulton County jail background and the collection of already-released mug shots to spin their own mocking images ahead of Trump's own upcoming mug shot moment.

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza also offered "solidarity" to Trump, who pardoned him, but didn't bother throwing in the Fulton County jail background.

"In solidarity with the Georgia defendants whose mug shots are being released, I’m releasing some unofficial mug shots of my own. Do I look like I’m suffering? Defeated?" he posted.