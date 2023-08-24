Georgia Mug Shots Spur Others to Pepper Social Media With Their Own Spoofs - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Georgia Mug Shots Spur Others to Pepper Social Media With Their Own Spoofs

Supporters of the former president, including Amy Kremer, are feeling a case of FOMO as he and others are indicted in Georgia

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A collection of mug shots out of Fulton County, Ga., is inspiring supporters of former President Donald Trump to make mock versions of their own.

Trump and 18 others are facing felony charges in Georgia related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

The mug shots of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a number of other allies of the former president have already been released following their surrenders in Georgia. Trump said he is surrendering to authorities on Thursday afternoon.

Amy Kremer, one of the organizers behind the Save America rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol riot, photoshopped her own mug shot to show "solidarity" with the former president.

"I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity. The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In case anyone thought she was actually arrested, the Women for Trump co-founder clarified in a followup tweet that she is not one of the co-defendants in the Georgia indictment.

Donald Trump at a rally
Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2023.JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

"I have not been indicted...for the time being, anyway," Kremer posted. "But, they are coming for all of us in the end."

Other Trump supporters have also been using the Fulton County jail background and the collection of already-released mug shots to spin their own mocking images ahead of Trump's own upcoming mug shot moment.

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza also offered "solidarity" to Trump, who pardoned him, but didn't bother throwing in the Fulton County jail background.

"In solidarity with the Georgia defendants whose mug shots are being released, I’m releasing some unofficial mug shots of my own. Do I look like I’m suffering? Defeated?" he posted.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.