Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones: ‘Not Going to Apologize’ for Actions After 2020 Election

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is offering no apology for his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election.
A Georgia state agency announced this week that a special prosecutor will be probing Jones' 2020 actions for potential criminal activity.
The announcement followed Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis releasing an indictment charging former Donald Trump with over a dozen felonies for his role in trying to overturn the state's 2020 election results.
Jones, a Republican, joined Newsmax on Thursday and he was asked about his false claims that Trump had won the state of Georgia and if whether he still believes the charges.
Jones argued that thousands of constituents were complaining about alleged irregularities in the 2020 election and he was simply responding to their concerns.
"[We were] looking into a lot of the allegations that were out there. And at the end of the day, that’s what you’re supposed to do as an elected official," he said. "You're supposed to respond to your constituents. So, I'm not going to apologize for responding to my constituents. You know, every election, there’s always people trying to game the system. To what degree, you just don’t know, and that was the questions we were asking in 2020."
Jones was one of 16 GOP electors who falsely claimed Trump won the state of Georgia in 2020. As a state senator, he also tried overturning Joe Biden's victory through a special session.
A judge ruled last year that Willis could not bring charges against Jones in her indictment due to a conflict of interest, the Associated Press reported at the time.
