Georgia Judge Sets $100,000 Bond For Former Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis

A former lawyer for Donald Trump indicted alongside the former president in Georgia agreed on Tuesday to a $100,000 bond in Fulton County.

According to the filing, Jenna Ellis must follow a number of restrictions while out of jail as she awaits trial in the case tied to Trump's bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Ellis faces two felony counts over her role as author of at least two memos to Trump and his lawyers advising that then-Vice President Mike Pence should disregard electoral votes from Georgia and other “contested” states.

Her Georgia lawyers Franklin J. Hogue and Laura D. Hogue were seen leaving the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Fellow co-defendants Michael Roman and Cathleen Latham also agreed to their bonds Tuesday. Roman, the former director of Trump's election day operations who was involved in the fake electors plot, agreed to a $50,000 bond. Latham, one of 16 fake electors from Georgia who was also the chair of the Coffee County Republican Party, agreed to a $75,000 bond.

The filings were signed by Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, Grant Rood, the deputy district attorney, and each defendant’s lawyer.

The three bond agreements come just one day after John Eastman, Scott Hall, and Trump agreed to their own conditions for release from jail.

Ellis, Roman, and Latham were indicted alongside 16 others, including Trump. They are all scheduled to be arraigned through the week of Sept. 5-8 at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta.