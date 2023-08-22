Federal Judge Rejects Jeff Clark’s Emergency Request to Immediately Halt His Criminal Case

Ex-President Donald Trump's former Justice Department loyalist Jeffrey Clark lost his bid to immediately halt his criminal prosecution in Georgia, as a federal judge declined his request to preemptively rule in his favor by Tuesday afternoon.

Clark will have another opportunity to argue for a stay of his criminal prosecution in the Peach State in connection with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but the ex-DOJ leader — who served as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division — cannot have it on the rushed schedule that his attorney demanded.

On Monday, Clark's attorney Harry MacDougald sought an urgent resolution of a pending motion in his client's favor through a stay of all proceedings or a temporary restraining order against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "on or before" Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Clark wanted to avoid turning himself into Fulton County authorities before a judge could rule on his request to move his case to federal court, where he hopes it will be dismissed.

"If the Court grants a stay or TRO that quickly, Mr. Clark would not need to be put the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive," MacDougald wrote.

Without fanfare, U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones tacitly declined the request in a two-page order, inviting prosecutors to respond to his arguments before he rules. Jones is a Barack Obama appointee.

The DA's office must reply by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and their response cannot exceed 25 pages. Clark will not be allowed to file a rejoinder.

Jeffrey Clark, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, testifies during a January 6th field hearing held by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Republicans held the hearing to criticize the alleged targeting and prosecutions of January 6th defendants. Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Clark, a senior Justice Department official indicted alongside Trump and 18 others, filed a request Tuesday asking for an emergency stay in the case.

Clark is also facing disciplinary proceedings from District of Columbia Bar authorities and has requested they be postponed as well.