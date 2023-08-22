Federal Judge Rejects Jeff Clark’s Emergency Request to Immediately Halt His Criminal Case - The Messenger
Politics
Federal Judge Rejects Jeff Clark’s Emergency Request to Immediately Halt His Criminal Case

The judge invited DA Fani Willis to reply by Wednesday afternoon, effectively denying Clark's request for an immediate ruling by Tuesday

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton and Adam Klasfeld
Ex-President Donald Trump's former Justice Department loyalist Jeffrey Clark lost his bid to immediately halt his criminal prosecution in Georgia, as a federal judge declined his request to preemptively rule in his favor by Tuesday afternoon.

Clark will have another opportunity to argue for a stay of his criminal prosecution in the Peach State in connection with Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but the ex-DOJ leader — who served as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division — cannot have it on the rushed schedule that his attorney demanded.

On Monday, Clark's attorney Harry MacDougald sought an urgent resolution of a pending motion in his client's favor through a stay of all proceedings or a temporary restraining order against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "on or before" Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Clark wanted to avoid turning himself into Fulton County authorities before a judge could rule on his request to move his case to federal court, where he hopes it will be dismissed.

"If the Court grants a stay or TRO that quickly, Mr. Clark would not need to be put the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive," MacDougald wrote.

Without fanfare, U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones tacitly declined the request in a two-page order, inviting prosecutors to respond to his arguments before he rules. Jones is a Barack Obama appointee.

The DA's office must reply by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and their response cannot exceed 25 pages. Clark will not be allowed to file a rejoinder.

Former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark testifying during a House field hearing in June, 2023.
Jeffrey Clark, former Acting Assistant Attorney General, testifies during a January 6th field hearing held by Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Republicans held the hearing to criticize the alleged targeting and prosecutions of January 6th defendants.Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Clark, a senior Justice Department official indicted alongside Trump and 18 others, filed a request Tuesday asking for an emergency stay in the case. 
Clark is also facing disciplinary proceedings from District of Columbia Bar authorities and has requested they be postponed as well.

