Georgia Judge Blocks Ban on Transgender Hormone Therapy for Minors

A federal judge in Georgia on Sunday blocked part of a state law that bans hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors.
Judge Sarah E. Geraghty issued a preliminary injunction blocking part of a state law that prohibits doctors from starting hormone therapy for transgender people under the age of 18.
A lawsuit challenging the law was filed by Georgia families of transgender minors, backed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU of Georgia and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Senate Bill 140 bans the hormone therapy, but it also prohibits "certain surgical procedures for the treatment of gender dysphoria," which was not blocked by Sunday's injunction.
The law, which took effect on July 1, allows transgender minors who were already under treatment to continue with their treatment — the lawsuit was filed in late June.
The injunction allows hormone replacement therapy to remain legal while the legal battle unfolds.
- Federal Judge Freezes Florida Ban On Transgender Treatment for Minors
- Appeals Court Lets Kentucky Enforce Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Arkansas Judge Overturns Ban on Transgender Care for Minors
- Bill Banning Transgender Gender Care For Minors Sent to Texas Governor
- Court Fights Are Ramping Up Over States’ Transgender Health Care Restrictions
- Judge Strikes Down Florida Rules Restricting Medicaid Coverage for Gender Dysphoria Treatments for Transgender People
