Georgia Gov. Kemp Rules Out White House Bid, Says GOP Needs State to Win in 2024

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday ruled out a bid for the White House in 2024 but warned the GOP that the state is at risk of going blue in the 2024 presidential election if officials continue to push false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

In an interview with CNN's Kaitlin Collins on "The Source," Kemp said he was "certainly not running" for president this election cycle.

“In politics, there’s always doors opening and closing. I got a great job right now. I personally feel like having more people in the race does not help us win and beat Joe Biden. So, you know, I’m certainly not running for president. But there’s always doors opening in politics depending on how things play out, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Kemp told Collins that if former President Donald Trump continues to push election fraud rhetoric he will "lose Georgia in November," emphasizing that he thinks Republicans will lose the White House without his state's support.

“If you feel like the election was stolen – I know there’s people that are out there that do, there’s others that, you know, don’t, but it doesn’t really matter. The people want to know what you’re going to do,” Kemp said.

Kemp continued saying Republicans "got to have a candidate that can win and can beat Joe Biden and can win in states like Georgia. There is no path for us to win the White House if we can’t win Georgia. And so that’s what I’ve stayed focused on."

Following the 2020 election, Trump pressured Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to contest the state’s election results, but Kemp refused, causing tensions between the two.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

In 2020, Kemp refused to comply with Trump's requests to overturn the 2020 election results causing tensions between the Peach State governor and former president.

"He was mad at me. I was not mad at him. I told him exactly what I could and couldn’t do when it came to the election and I followed the law and the Constitution," Kemp said. "And as I’ve said before, that’s a lot bigger than Donald Trump. It’s a lot bigger than me. It’s a lot bigger than the Republican Party."

Although he has yet to officially endorse a candidate at this point in the race, Kemp says he will endorse the nominee regardless of who it is, even if it is Trump.

"We have to tell the American people what we are for. We got to be forward-thinking and tell them what we’re gonna do," Kemp told Collins as a message to the GOP candidates. "We can’t be looking in the rearview mirror. And then, we gotta have a candidate that can beat Joe Biden in November."

Biden narrowly won Georgia in 2020, the first Democrat to win there since former President Bill Clinton in 1992.