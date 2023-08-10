Georgia Gov Kemp Hits Trump Over Not Signing Loyalty Pledge

Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp accused Donald Trump of putting himself before the country by refusing to sign a GOP loyalty pledge to support the eventual 2024 nominee.

One of the requirements for the first debate, set for August 23 on Fox News, is signing the pledge though the former president has teased numerous times he may skip the debate altogether.

"Every Republican running for President would be better than Joe Biden. Any candidate who does not commit to supporting the eventual nominee is putting themselves ahead of the future of our country. 2024 is too important for political games," Kemp wrote Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for president. So right there there’s a problem," Trump told Newsmax about refusing to sign the pledge.

Kemp ruled out running his own 2024 campaign last month. He said he'll support the eventual nominee, but warned Trump his election fraud conspiracy theories will lose him Georgia, one of the states where the former president claimed widespread fraud that was never proven.

Brian Kemp addresses his supporters at a watch party after winning re-election on election night in Atlanta, Georgia Megan Varner/Getty Images

Trump may be facing a new indictment out of Fulton County, Georgia soon over a phone called made after the 2020 presidential election to Georgia's secretary of state in which Trump asked for thousands of votes in his favor to be found.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing and described the controversial call as "perfect."