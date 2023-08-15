Georgia Gov. Kemp After Trump Tirade: ‘2020 Election in Georgia Was Not Stolen’

Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia who was pressured by former President Donald Trump to challenge the 2020 election results in the state, has spoken out on Trump's latest announcement that he will present a "Presidential Election Fraud" report next week at a news conference.
"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law," Kemp posted to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.
Kemp attached a screenshot of Trump's latest Truth Social post which says the report will prove that the election was "rigged" in "irrefutable" detail.
Trump's upcoming "report" comes after he was indicted in Georgia on Monday with 13 crimes relating to 2020 election interference in the state, including racketeering.
"Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor," Kemp's tweet continued. "The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."
Although he used to be a supporter of the former president, Kemp has been vocal about the fact that the election was not rigged.
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Contacted by Special Counsel in 2020 Election Probe
- Georgia Gov Kemp Hits Trump Over Not Signing Loyalty Pledge
- Georgia Gov. Kemp Rules Out White House Bid, Says GOP Needs State to Win in 2024
- Trump Runs Into a Bulwark of Opposition in Georgia: Business Republicans
- Witnesses in Trump 2020 election probe may have lied, Georgia grand jury says [Updated]
- ‘Pardon-Proof’: Georgia Charges Are Most Serious Legal Threat to Trump, Experts Say
Kemp was contacted last month by the Justice Department during the investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
The Peach State governor, along with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to comply with Trump's requests to contest the election results.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics