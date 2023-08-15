Georgia Gov. Kemp After Trump Tirade: ‘2020 Election in Georgia Was Not Stolen’

Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia who was pressured by former President Donald Trump to challenge the 2020 election results in the state, has spoken out on Trump's latest announcement that he will present a "Presidential Election Fraud" report next week at a news conference.

"The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law," Kemp posted to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Kemp attached a screenshot of Trump's latest Truth Social post which says the report will prove that the election was "rigged" in "irrefutable" detail.

Trump's upcoming "report" comes after he was indicted in Georgia on Monday with 13 crimes relating to 2020 election interference in the state, including racketeering.

"Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor," Kemp's tweet continued. "The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus."

Although he used to be a supporter of the former president, Kemp has been vocal about the fact that the election was not rigged.

Kemp was contacted last month by the Justice Department during the investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Peach State governor, along with Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused to comply with Trump's requests to contest the election results.