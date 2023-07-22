Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Contacted by Special Counsel in 2020 Election Probe

The federal special counsel investigating former president Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election, has contacted Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia, the governor's office confirmed Friday.

"Our office has been contacted by Jack Smith’s office, but we will decline to comment further at this time," Andrew Isenhour, spokesman for Kemp, said in a statement.

Smith's office sent the former president a letter informing him that he is the target of an investigation over his attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, which could result in another indictment.

Following the 2020 election, Trump pressured Kemp to contest the election results in Georgia, but Kemp refused, causing tensions between Trump and the Peach State governor.

"He was mad at me. I was not mad at him. I told him exactly what I could and couldn’t do when it came to the election and I followed the law and the Constitution," Kemp said in an interview with CNN last week when asked about 2020.

Following the 2020 election, Trump pressured Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to contest the state’s election results, but Kemp refused, causing tensions between the two.(Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Megan Varner/Getty Images

Kemp, who was a Trump endorsee for governor, has already cooperated with and been questioned in Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has also been contacted in the investigation, CNN reported