Georgia Election Official: Indictments Are Making Trump a ‘Martyr’

A top Georgia election official said he believes the many investigations and lawsuits against former President Donald Trump are amplifying the former president’s campaign.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, said he thinks the indictments have been “giving oxygen” to Trump’s campaign as he seeks the office of the presidency in 2024.

“He’s making himself a victim, he’s making himself a martyr,” Sterling said.

Trump is facing charges in Florida, New York and Washington, D.C., with a possible fourth indictment in Georgia expected as early as next week. The investigation in Georgia by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wilis centers on the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia in February 2021.

Former President Donald Trump has maintained the lead in the race for the GOP nomination over his numerous opponents. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Central to the investigation is a leaked phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, asking him to “find” votes during the recount to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory. When asked whether he thinks any of the charges Trump is facing are a “stretch,” Sterling said his focus is continuing to do his job.

“Tell the truth, do our jobs, follow the law, follow the Constitution — that’s all our role is in this situation,” Sterling said.