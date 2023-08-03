Georgia DAs File Lawsuit to Block GOP-Backed Oversight Panel - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Georgia DAs File Lawsuit to Block GOP-Backed Oversight Panel

The law, backed by Gov. Brian Kemp, gives a commission more oversight power over local prosecutors

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Brian Kemp addresses his supporters at a watch party after winning re-election on election night in Atlanta, GeorgiaMegan Varner/Getty Images

Four Georgia district attorneys are looking to stop a law that would give the state more power to punish prosecutors who aren't hard enough on crime.

The lawsuit challenge was filed Wednesday by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Jonathan Adams, district attorney in Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, and Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams.

The new law, known as SB 92, was promoted by Georgia's GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. It states there will be a Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission, which would have the power to remove local prosecutors from office.

Boston accused Kemp and others of crossing "constitutional lines" in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which was first to report about the new challenge.

Read More

"It’s of vital importance for district attorneys to have both independence and discretion. This commission attacks our abilities as the ministers of justice to do that," the district attorney said.

Kemp said the new oversight is meant to target "incompetent prosecutors who refuse to uphold the law."

"As hardworking law enforcement officers routinely put their lives on the line to investigate, confront, and arrest criminal offenders, I won’t stand idly by as they’re met with resistance from rogue or incompetent prosecutors who refuse to uphold the law," he said in May after signing the bill.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.