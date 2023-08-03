Georgia DAs File Lawsuit to Block GOP-Backed Oversight Panel

Four Georgia district attorneys are looking to stop a law that would give the state more power to punish prosecutors who aren't hard enough on crime.
The lawsuit challenge was filed Wednesday by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Jonathan Adams, district attorney in Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, and Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams.
The new law, known as SB 92, was promoted by Georgia's GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. It states there will be a Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission, which would have the power to remove local prosecutors from office.
Boston accused Kemp and others of crossing "constitutional lines" in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which was first to report about the new challenge.
"It’s of vital importance for district attorneys to have both independence and discretion. This commission attacks our abilities as the ministers of justice to do that," the district attorney said.
Kemp said the new oversight is meant to target "incompetent prosecutors who refuse to uphold the law."
"As hardworking law enforcement officers routinely put their lives on the line to investigate, confront, and arrest criminal offenders, I won’t stand idly by as they’re met with resistance from rogue or incompetent prosecutors who refuse to uphold the law," he said in May after signing the bill.
