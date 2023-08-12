Georgia DA Will Report Trump Investigation Findings to Grand Jury Tuesday: Report
Two witnesses have been called to testify before a grand jury, indicating Fulton County DA Fani Willis' investigation is at an end
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present the findings of her investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report Saturday.
CNN reported that former Georgia Lt. Gov Duncan and journalist George Chidi have been told to appear before the Fulton County grand jury Tuesday.
“I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts,” Duncan said during an interview with CNN's Fredrika Whitfield.
Willis' investigation has looked into Trump's attempts to pressure Georgia officials to change the outcome of the election along with an attempt to send "alternate" electors to vote for Trump.
Trump has already been indicted at the federal level for his role in attempts to overturn the democratically elected President Joe Biden's victory.
The calling of witnesses indicates Willis is ready to show her three-year-long investigation's results to a grand jury, who will then determine whether or not to issue indictments.
