Georgia DA Opposes Trump Allies Mark Meadows and Jeff Clark’s Bids to Block Arrest and Move Cases to Federal Court

Fulton County DA Fani Willis scathingly rebuked Trump's former DOJ loyalist for asking the court to spare him from "rushed travel arrangements"

Published |Updated
Adam Klasfeld and Darren Samuelsohn
Two of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants — ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows and ex-DOJ loyalist Jeffrey Clark — do not have the right to move their sprawling racketeering cases from a Georgia judge’s jurisdiction to federal court, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued on Wednesday. 

“In essence, the defendant’s emergency motion is a plea to this Court to prevent the defendant from being arrested on the charges lawfully brought by the State of Georgia," Assistant District Attorney F. McDonald Wakeford wrote of Meadows in a 12-page legal brief.

"Despite the Defendant’s attempts to characterize the request as a 'temporary pause,' it is a request that the routine processing and handling of a criminal matter in the State system be dictated by federal authority," the brief continues. "Such a request is improper."

Mark Meadows
Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

'Inconvenience and Unpleasantness'

The DA's office filed a similar opposition brief for a similar request by Clark, who briefly served as an assistant attorney general. Prosecutors scathingly rebuked Clark's request to be spared from having to make "rushed travel arrangements" to Atlanta for his arrest.

"As inconvenient as modern air travel can admittedly be, whatever
nuisance involved in the defendant securing a flight to Atlanta within the window provided is self-evidently insufficient justification to invoke this Court’s authority to enjoin a State felony criminal prosecution," Wakeford wrote in her brief opposing Clark's request.

In both of their opposition briefs, the DA argues that the law requires the judge to conduct an evidentiary hearing before moving a case from state to federal court. Prosecutors call Clark's request to skip such proceedings "extraordinary."

"He offers no justification for this extraordinary step, other than his displeasure at the prospect of inconvenient travel and a desire not to spend any time at the Fulton County jail—a non-particularized harm and insufficient basis to deviate from the procedure outline by statute," prosecutors wrote.

Fani Willis and Donald Trump
Fani Willis and Donald TrumpAP Photo/John Bazemore, File; AP Photo/Butch Dill, File

It's a theme that the government returns to repeatedly in its opposition to Clark's request.

"The defendant seeks to avoid the inconvenience and unpleasantness of being arrested or subject to the mandatory State criminal process, but provides this Court no legal basis to justify those ends," the DA's brief against Clark concludes. "Defendant is wrong on the law, wrong on the facts, and the Motion should be denied."

Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, September 14, 2020.
Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, September 14, 2020.SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

'Expeditious Action'

At least three of Trump’s co-defendants sought federal jurisdiction so far on a sprawling, 19-person, racketeering indictment: Meadows, Clark, and ex-Georgia GOP leader David Shafer, who one of three charged in the false electors scheme. 

Meadows and Clark argue that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution demands a federal forum because they were U.S. government officials at the time of the acts charged in the indictment. Shafer argued that he fell under the same protections because he acted at the “direction” of the then-president and his lawyers. 

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, a Barack Obama appointee, set a deadline for prosecutors to respond to the requests by Meadows and Clark by 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He has not pushed forward Shafer’s case through at the same speed, and prosecutors have not yet responded to his arguments.

The DA's office also pointed out that Meadows and Clark claim that their former status as federal officers means there's a pressing need to block their arrests — but their former executive branch boss didn't make the same argument.

"Further, other former federal officers, to include the former President of the United States, have agreed to voluntarily surrender to State authorities without the claim of irreparable injury," the brief states.

Clark initially demanded a stay of all proceedings by Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET, in an unusual request to impose a deadline on a federal judge. Citing this action, the DA's office skewered Clark for "boldly" seeking "expeditious action" when he showed no such "urgency."

Judge Jones tacitly rejected that request as the business day ended without such a ruling. 

Though different in substance and tone, the DA's legal briefs opposing Meadows and Clark's requests shared a common theme: Both men, though once high-ranking in the Trump administration, are now ordinary criminal defendants.

"The hardship facing the defendant is no different than any other criminal defendant charged with a crime, including his co-defendants who have either already surrendered to Fulton County Authorities or have agreed to so surrender in the time allotted by the District Attorney," prosecutors said of Meadows.

The DA's office is set to face off with the ex-chief of staff's lawyers for a federal court hearing on Monday.

