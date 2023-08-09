Georgia DA Likely to Present Case to Grand Jury Next Week in Trump Election Probe: Reports

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
The district attorney in Georgia scrutinizing former President Donald Trump's efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State is expected to present a case before the grand jury next week, multiple news outlets reported on Tuesday evening.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is likely to present her case to the grand jury next week, sources told ABC News and The Guardian.
The Guardian went farther, reporting that the DA could ask the jury to return indictments as early as Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Read More
- Georgia Grand Jury to Decide Trump Charges Being Selected Tuesday
- Witnesses in Trump 2020 election probe may have lied, Georgia grand jury says [Updated]
- Grand Jury in Trump Classified Documents Case Expected to Meet This Week: Report
- Trump Can’t Block Georgia Indictment or Disqualify the DA: Judge
- Grand Jury That Indicted Trump Meets in DC as Election Probe Continues
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics