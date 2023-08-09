Georgia DA Likely to Present Case to Grand Jury Next Week in Trump Election Probe: Reports - The Messenger
Georgia DA Likely to Present Case to Grand Jury Next Week in Trump Election Probe: Reports

DA Fani Willis said in January that charging decisions in her election probe were 'imminent,' but they reportedly may arrive as soon as Tuesday

Published |Updated
Adam Klasfeld
Fulton County DA Fani Willis attends Shaq’s 51st Birthday Celebration at The Bank on March 10, 2023 in Atlanta, GeorgiaPrince Williams/Wireimage

The district attorney in Georgia scrutinizing former President Donald Trump's efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State is expected to present a case before the grand jury next week, multiple news outlets reported on Tuesday evening.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is likely to present her case to the grand jury next week, sources told ABC News and The Guardian.

The Guardian went farther, reporting that the DA could ask the jury to return indictments as early as Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

