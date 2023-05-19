Georgia D.A. Hints August Time Frame For Charges Against Trump 

The Atlanta prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged election interference in 2020 is expected to announce in August whether criminal charges will be brought.

The New York Times was the first to report that Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) notified top county officials that most of her staff will work remotely in the first three weeks of August.

She appeared to narrow the window further in a letter Thursday to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville, adding the period will be from July 31 to Aug. 18.

Willis also asked in the letter for judges in the downtown Atlanta courthouse not to schedule trials during that time as she prepares to present charges.

She previously stated in a letter to law enforcement officials that she would announce possible indictments between July 11 and Sept. 1.

Willis has been investigating the former president and his allies for potential inference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

A special grand jury investigating the situation recommended charges in January.