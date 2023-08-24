Georgia Bond Set At $100,000 For Jeffrey Clark 

A Georgia judge set former senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s bond at $100,000 Thursday afternoon.

According to the filing, Clark must follow a number of restrictions while out of jail, which most defendants in the case are also facing.

Clark must also surrender by noon on Aug. 25 or his bond agreement will be scrapped.

The filings were signed by Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case; Grant Rood, the deputy district attorney; and Clark’s lawyer.

Clark faces two felony counts after he, alongside 18 others including Trump, was indicted in connection with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case investigating efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.