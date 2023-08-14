Georgia Authorities Close Gates Around State Capitol for ‘Undetermined Period of Time’ as Fourth Trump Indictment Looms
The decision comes the same day as former state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan were among the witnesses who testified before the grand jury
Authorities in Georgia are closing security gates around the state Capitol Monday for an “undetermined period of time” as former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment looms.
In an email, authorities said the gates are expected to close tomorrow “sometime during business hours” and that they will remain closed “for at least several business days.”
“The duration and intensity of any protests will dictate how long the gates will remain closed.”
Monday’s decision regarding the gates is the latest action indicting an indictment might be coming soon. It follows barricades being placed around the courthouse last month.
- Trump Campaign Targets Georgia DA’s Family After Indictment: ‘The Truth About Fani Willis’
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’
- How Georgia DA Fani Willis Investigated the Wide-Ranging Case Against Trump
- Georgia on My Mind: A Fourth Trump Indictment Needs Something Other Than ‘The Call’
- Trump Indicted in Georgia, His Fourth Set of Criminal Charges This Year
- Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election
The state’s District Attorney Fani Willis has indicted she is seeking more than 12 indictments in the probe and has eyed several charges applicable.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term BorrowersPolitics