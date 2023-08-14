Georgia Authorities Close Gates Around State Capitol for ‘Undetermined Period of Time’ as Fourth Trump Indictment Looms - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Georgia Authorities Close Gates Around State Capitol for ‘Undetermined Period of Time’ as Fourth Trump Indictment Looms

The decision comes the same day as former state Rep. Bee Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan were among the witnesses who testified before the grand jury

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Fani Willis and Donald TrumpMegan Varner/Getty Images; Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Authorities in Georgia are closing security gates around the state Capitol Monday for an “undetermined period of time” as former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment looms.

In an email, authorities said the gates are expected to close tomorrow “sometime during business hours” and that they will remain closed “for at least several business days.”  

“The duration and intensity of any protests will dictate how long the gates will remain closed.” 

Monday’s decision regarding the gates is the latest action indicting an indictment might be coming soon. It follows barricades being placed around the courthouse last month. 

Read More

The state’s District Attorney Fani Willis has indicted she is seeking more than 12 indictments in the probe and has eyed several charges applicable. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.