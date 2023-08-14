Georgia Authorities Close Gates Around State Capitol for ‘Undetermined Period of Time’ as Fourth Trump Indictment Looms

Authorities in Georgia are closing security gates around the state Capitol Monday for an “undetermined period of time” as former President Donald Trump’s fourth indictment looms.

In an email, authorities said the gates are expected to close tomorrow “sometime during business hours” and that they will remain closed “for at least several business days.”

“The duration and intensity of any protests will dictate how long the gates will remain closed.”

Monday’s decision regarding the gates is the latest action indicting an indictment might be coming soon. It follows barricades being placed around the courthouse last month.

The state’s District Attorney Fani Willis has indicted she is seeking more than 12 indictments in the probe and has eyed several charges applicable.