Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr Planning Governor Bid at End of Gov Brian Kemp’s Term

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, R, is planning on running for the state's top office when GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's term ends in 2026, according to a new report.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on Monday that Carr, who has been a close ally of Kemp's, has been telling Republicans and allies about his plans to run for governor.

Carr's team did not reject the potential of him running.

"Right now, Attorney General Carr’s sole focus is on beating Joe Biden in Georgia and keeping the Republican majorities in the General Assembly," Carr adviser Heath Garrett told AJC.

There are a number of potential candidates who could jump into the Georgia gubernatorial race, especially with Kemp unable to run for a third term.

One potential candidate is Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones, who has publicly said he "might" work to gain Kemp's seat. Jones is a Donald Trump ally who called for election results in the state to be investigated. Jones was part of a group of Republican "electors" who certified a Trump victory in December 2020.

Georgia was one of multiple states where Trump took issue with the 2020 presidential race results, making unproven claims about widespread election fraud.

Carr fought off challenges to Georgia's election results and also testified before a Fulton County grand jury probing Trump's election claims.

On top of his mounting legal troubles, Trump could face an indictment out of Georgia from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In one call during the 2020 election, Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to find him thousands of votes. Trump has denied there being anything wrong with the call.

A judge denied a request by Trump's team on Monday to block potential indictments and disqualify Willis.