George Santos’ Spokesperson Resigns Amid Congressman’s Controversy
"Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given," she told Santos.
JWPlayer
Naysa Woomer, the communications director for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., resigned on Wednesday, a week after the congressman was charged with 13 felonies.
"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer wrote in an email, according to Scripps News.
"Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given," she added, taking aim at Santos.
The news of Woomer's departure came after Santos was charged by the Justice Department on 13 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty.
Read More
- George Santos Calls Indictment ‘a Witch Hunt’
- George Santos Spent Campaign Funds On Designer Clothes, Feds Allege
- George Santos Draws Democratic Challengers For 2024 Despite Doubts He’ll Be the GOP Nominee
- House Democrats Target Vulnerable Republicans Over Santos Vote
- George Santos Was Taking Unemployment While Making Six Figures: Indictment
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics