George Santos’ Spokesperson Resigns Amid Congressman’s Controversy

Naysa Woomer, the communications director for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., resigned on Wednesday, a week after the congressman was charged with 13 felonies.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer wrote in an email, according to Scripps News.

"Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given," she added, taking aim at Santos.

The news of Woomer's departure came after Santos was charged by the Justice Department on 13 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress. He pleaded not guilty.