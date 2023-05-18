George Santos Draws Democratic Challengers For 2024 Despite Doubts He’ll Be the GOP Nominee

Walking down a shaded residential street, a man in his late 20’s looks directly into the camera: “I’m Zak Malamed, and everything I’m about to tell you is true.” It was a not-so-subtle dig at the sitting congressman he is running against – George Santos, who has been caught telling lies about everything from his family’s heritage to where he graduated, since he was elected in November.

Malamed is one of several candidates in the district who kickstarted their campaigns by directly targeting Santos. But at this point the chances that Santos would even win his party's nomination for re-election are slim.

“I live in a world of politics where you never say never,” said Tom Doherty, who previously worked for former New York Republican Gov. George Pataki and is now a partner at the public affairs firm Mercury. But when it comes to Santos, he didn’t need to hedge: “I’d say the odds of that happening are nil,” Doherty said of Santos clinching the nomination.

In New York, candidates can also run on the Conservative Party’s line on the ballot, but Doherty maintained that Santos “will not get the Conservative nomination, and he will not win the Republican primary.”

Still, Democrats are lining up to run for the Long Island-based district on the premise of ousting Santos. “I truly, honestly never expected or imagined that the most dishonest MAGA Republican of them all would be representing me in my home congressional district,” Malamed told The Messenger when asked about his motivation for running for Congress. Democratic candidate Anna Kaplan even mentions Santos in her Twitter bio: “former New York State Senator running to defeat George Santos and restore honest leadership to #NY03.” And Democratic candidate Josh Lafazan released an ad in March where he said he was “running to replace George Santos.”

Although Santos did announce a reelection bid, he only raised $5,333 during the first quarter of 2023, a paltry number for a member of Congress seeking re-election. He was indicted on 13 criminal charges last week, which included fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds. Santos pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges and after he was released on bond and called the prosecution a “witch hunt.”

House Democrats push to oust Santos before 2024

Earlier this week, Democrats introduced a resolution in the House to force a vote to potentially expel Santos from Congress.

“News that federal prosecutors are filing 13 criminal charges against George Santos should have been the final straw for Kevin McCarthy, but he refuses to act,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who authored the bill to expel Santos. “Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

However, on Wednesday Republicans voted to refer the measure to the House Ethics Committee.

Democrats’ plan to flip the House runs through New York

Santos’ district in Long Island was already a target for Democrats looking to take back the House of Representatives in 2024. Democrats need to win five additional seats to win the majority, and Democratic groups are targeting districts that Biden won in 2020 but are now occupied by a Republican member, which included NY-03, where Santos is in office.

Santos was also one of four Republicans in New York who flipped a Democratic seat during the 2022 midterm elections, so it’s no surprise that multiple Democrats are already in the running to try and take back what could essentially become an open seat.

There are still questions about who else might enter the race. CNBC reported last month that former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who held the seat before Santos, was considering running for his old seat.