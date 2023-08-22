George Santos Celebrates ‘Justice System’ After Man Arrested for Death Threats Against Him

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., applauded authorities after the arrest of a man allegedly issuing death threats against him.
"Left or Right, Democrats or Republicans, death threats against elected officials should NEVER be tolerated," Santos wrote Tuesday on X. "I'm glad to see our justice system working to keep our public servants and their families safe from threats of harm."
LGBTQ Nation was first to report on the case in which gay rights activist Frank Stanzione allegedly told Santos by phone he would "bash your mother f--king f--got head in with a bat."
"You better watch your mother f--king back because I’m gonna bash your mother f--king f--got head in with a bat until your brains are splattered across the f**king wall. You lying, disgusting, disgraceful, motherf--king f--got…. piece of s**t," he said, according to the alleged message from January cited in court documents. "You’re gonna get f--king murdered you god--mn lying piece of garbage. Watch your back you fat, ugly, piece of s--t. You and your husband are dead."
According to court documents, Santos reported the message to Capitol Police's Threat Assessment Section.
The activist was reportedly cooperative with police, apologized for the call, and is asking that charges be dismissed. He told officers he does not want the controversial Republican "in [his] gay community."
