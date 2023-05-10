The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    George Santos Calls Indictment ‘a Witch Hunt’

    Ben Feuerherd
    Congressman George Santos spoke out against the indictment against him on Wednesday, calling it a "witch hunt."

    "The reality is is, it's a witch hunt," he said of the indictment. "It makes no sense that in four months, five months, I'm indicted."

    The Republican congressman spoke outside a Long Island courtroom after being indicted on 13 federal counts, including wire fraud, illegal money transfers and theft of public money, among others. Santos could see up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

    Santos surrendered Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty. He told reporters in an appearance after leaving court that he was taking the opportunity to defend himself.

    "We have the information that the government wants to come after me on and I'm going to comply," Santos said. "I've been complying throughout this entire process, and I have no desire not to comply at this point."

    Santos also said he would not resign and that he would run for re-election.

