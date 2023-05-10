New York Congressman George Santos allegedly embezzled funds intended for his campaign last year on designer clothes, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court Wednesday.

The Republican representative spent thousands of dollars he received from campaign supporters last fall on personal expenses, including "luxury designer clothing and credit card payments," prosecutors alleged in court filings.

While Santos said the contributions would be spent on television advertisements and other expenses aimed at ensuring his victory in New York's 3rd Congressional District race last year, authorities claim he moved the money two of his bank accounts and spent it on his own benefit.

The Long Island congressman allegedly made cash withdrawals, updated his wardrobe, paid down credit card and other debt, and made a car payment, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said Santos also made bank transfers to personal associates with the money.

Santos was arrested Wednesday morning on 13 federal charges, including wire fraud and unemployment benefit fraud.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

The charges against Santos could send him to prison for decades, if he is found guilty.

Santos has yet to address the charges.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.