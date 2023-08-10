George Conway: Republican Politicians are ‘Afraid’ of Voters

Conservative activist George Conway called Republican leaders “afraid” of voters during an interview Wednesday.

“Republican politicians are not just intimidated by voters at the ballot box, but they are intimidated by these people who they know have weapons,” said Conway, who came to prominence during the Trump administration for opposing the president while his wife worked as a spokeswoman for him.

Conway's comments came during an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who asked Conway about a Utah man who posted threats against President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other government leaders on social media. The man was killed by the FBI while agents attempted to deliver an arrest warrant.

“I can’t imagine a Republican leader today saying, ‘You shouldn’t be threatening the president of the United States,'” said Reid.

Conway replied: “They won’t do it because they themselves fear these people. You remember, Lindsey Graham said a few words back in January of 2021 that were not exactly favorable to Donald Trump, and he was accosted at airports. These people are afraid.”