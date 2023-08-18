Gen. Milley on Perception the Military Has Gone ‘Woke’ Because of Drag Queen Shows: ‘An Overstatement’

Gen. Mark A. Milley said Friday the perception that the military has gone “woke” as the result of drag queen shows on military bases is “an overstatement.”

Milley sat down with The Washington Post to discuss a wide range of topics as his career winds down.

Milley said the perception of “wokeness” is a contributing factor to low recruitment levels, adding that “I personally think that it’s overstated.”

Using drag queen shows as an example, Milley said he and Sec. Lloyd Austin both did not find them appropriate on the bases so Austin “put a stop to it.”

“How many times it happened? It happened a few. That’s true. Probably shouldn't happen. But it did.”

But Milley noted that to then say “the entire military went woke because a handful of drag queen shows that shouldn't happen to begin with” is “an overstatement.”

Milley, who has been serving as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since 2019, is set to exit this fall after his term ends. President Biden is already looking for his replacement.