GOP-Touted Witness in Hunter Biden Laptop Probe Charged by DOJ in China Lobbying Scandal

One of the witnesses trumpeted by House Republicans as a whistle-blower in the Hunter Biden laptop probe acted as an illegal foreign agent for China, federal prosecutors alleged in a criminal indictment unsealed on Monday.

Gal Luft, a U.S.-Israeli citizen and co-head of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, a Maryland-based think tank, also stands accused of arms trafficking and sanctions violations by brokering the sale of Chinese-made weapons and Iranian oil to China, according to the 58-page, eight-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

The indictment unsealed Monday alleges Luft “engaged in multiple international criminal schemes, including a scheme to act within the United States to advance the interests of the People's Republic of China ("China") as agents of China-based principals, without registering as foreign agents as required under U.S. law.”

The Justice Department charged Luft with evading compliance of the Foreign Agents Registration Act while working for China in the U.S. It also said he “sought to broker the illicit sales of Chinese-manufactured weapons and Iranian oil to China.”

Prosecutors say Luft was arrested in Cyprus on Feb. 18, 2023. After Luft was released on bail pending extradition proceedings, the Justice Department said he fled and is currently considered a fugitive. If prosecuted and convicted on all charges, Luft could face a maximum prison sentence of 100 years — though any actual sentence likely would be far lower.

Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, during a hearing on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'A very credible witness'

Republicans have lauded Luft as a witness to alleged corruption involving the family of President Joe Biden, including bribery schemes related to the Chinese government. Details about the Chinese energy firm at the center of Luft’s corruption claims, as well as its relationship with the Biden family, were reportedly included in the material that was found on Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop that surfaced in October 2020 shortly before Election Day.

Just days ago, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), touted Luft’s authenticity as his panel continues its high-profile investigation of the Biden family.

“Gal Luft, a very credible witness on Biden family corruption, provided incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a meeting in Brussels in March 2019,” the Kentucky Republican wrote on Twitter.

Comer and Oversight Republicans have been investigating the Biden administration since taking over the House earlier this year. They are also probing another allegation that then-Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were involved in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian energy company in exchange for foreign policy decisions.

The Oversight Committee is still interested in gaining access to a report detailing Luft’s conversation with the FBI, despite the details of the charges, a person familiar with the panel’s plans told The Messenger. The interview reportedly contains information about the Biden family and their ties to a Chinese energy company.

Luft was arrested months ago

As some Republicans cry foul over Luft’s indictment, prosecutors noted that the think-tanker was arrested months ago, and court papers make clear that his investigation sprang from related cases from more than a half a decade ago.

According to the indictment, Luft himself was tied to China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC), a conglomerate that’s long been on the radar of federal prosecutors in New York. Its former head, Patrick Ho, once served as the Secretary for Home Affairs of Hong Kong, and he was Luft’s alleged co-conspirator before his arrest in November 2017. Ho was ultimately convicted of bribery and money laundering offenses and appears to be the man identified in Luft’s indictment only as CC-1.

In the summer of 2015, prosecutors say that Luft's co-conspirator offered annual payments of $350,000 from CEFC to his think tank in return for the entities jointly hosting an international meeting on energy security and other initiatives involving a "cabinet level extra-governmental advisory committee."

Prosecutors say that CEFC followed through on those payments to the think tank in 2015 and 2017.

In labeling himself a whistle-blower, Luft had accused Hunter Biden of corrupt dealings involving CEFC money, claiming the company paid $100,000 a month to him and $65,000 a month to his uncle Jim Biden, the Daily Mail reported last October.

Former Director of Central Intelligence under President Bill Clinton, James Woolsey is interviewed for The Spymasters, a documentary for CBS/Showtime about directors of the CIA. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly) David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

Trump 2016 references

The indictment also includes multiple references to former President Donald Trump, through his association with an “Individual-1,” a former senior advisor who appears to be former CIA director James Woolsey.

On Sept. 21, 2016, Ho sent Luft an email with the subject line “We nailed it!” bearing a link to an article announcing that Individual-1 was advising Trump, prosecutors say. Well after the election on Dec. 1, 2016, that person became senior advisor to Trump and was quoted saying "We want to joyfully participate with China in international trade operations and economic growth.”

China Daily quoted Woolsey on that date making that precise statement.

“I think we have no reason why China and the US cannot be close and friendly nations," added Woolsey, who did not immediately return The Messenger’s text message requesting comment.

Prosecutors also accuse Luft of working to broker a deal for Chinese companies to sell anti-tank launchers, grenade launchers, and mortar rounds to Libya, aerial bombs and rockets to the United Arab Emirates, and unmanned aerial vehicles to Kenya.