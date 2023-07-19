Gaetz Introduces Legislation to Defund Jack Smith’s Trump Investigation
The Florida congressman accused the Special Counsel of election interference over recent contacting the former president
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) this week introduced legislation to prohibit federal funding to Special Counsel Jack Smith and his investigations into former President Donald Trump.
"The government is being weaponized to go after President Donald J. Trump. The House of Representatives must defund Jack Smith’s office and end the witch hunt," Gaetz said in a statement announcing the legislation.
Gaetz's legislation comes on the heels of Trump himself predicting yet another federal indictment this week for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. He said he received a target letter informing him of the grand jury investigation on Sunday.
Trump is already facing an indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials and obstructing authorities trying to obtain those materials. The former president has denied any wrongdoing.
- Gaetz Demands AG Garland Produce Internal Records From Trump Probe and Criminal Charges
- Ethics Committee Investigation of Matt Gaetz Resumes: Report
- Jack Smith Investigation Focusing on Contentious Trump Oval Office Meeting
- How Jack Smith and the DOJ Trumped Trump by Going Public Ahead of the Arraignment
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Discusses 37 Counts Against Trump
Gaetz's bill would block any federal funding for Smith's investigation. The Florida congressman accused the attorney of election interference for contacting Trump while he's running a 2024 campaign.
"This indicates Special Counsel Smith’s office has engaged in election interference by using his investigation to go after President Trump, who public polling has indicated is the leading contender in the 2024 Republican primary for president," Gaetz wrote.
The legislation has little chance of going anywhere. If the House were to pass it, the proposal would likely die in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics