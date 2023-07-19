Gaetz Introduces Legislation to Defund Jack Smith’s Trump Investigation - The Messenger
Politics.
Gaetz Introduces Legislation to Defund Jack Smith’s Trump Investigation

The Florida congressman accused the Special Counsel of election interference over recent contacting the former president

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) this week introduced legislation to prohibit federal funding to Special Counsel Jack Smith and his investigations into former President Donald Trump.

"The government is being weaponized to go after President Donald J. Trump. The House of Representatives must defund Jack Smith’s office and end the witch hunt," Gaetz said in a statement announcing the legislation.

Gaetz's legislation comes on the heels of Trump himself predicting yet another federal indictment this week for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. He said he received a target letter informing him of the grand jury investigation on Sunday.

Trump is already facing an indictment charging him with mishandling classified materials and obstructing authorities trying to obtain those materials. The former president has denied any wrongdoing.

Matt Gaetz speaking during Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, FloridaJoe Raedle/Getty Images

Gaetz's bill would block any federal funding for Smith's investigation. The Florida congressman accused the attorney of election interference for contacting Trump while he's running a 2024 campaign.

"This indicates Special Counsel Smith’s office has engaged in election interference by using his investigation to go after President Trump, who public polling has indicated is the leading contender in the 2024 Republican primary for president," Gaetz wrote.

The legislation has little chance of going anywhere. If the House were to pass it, the proposal would likely die in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

