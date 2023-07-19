Gaetz Fires Back at ‘Barbie’ Viewing Criticism: ‘If You Let the Trans Stop You From Seeing Margo Robbie…The Terrorists Win’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Gaetz Fires Back at ‘Barbie’ Viewing Criticism: ‘If You Let the Trans Stop You From Seeing Margo Robbie…The Terrorists Win’

Gaetz faced criticism on Twitter for attending a viewing of the movie because the film features a transgender actress

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla., on Tuesday fired back at criticism directed his way for attending a viewing of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie because the movie features a transgender actress.

"If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo [Margot] Robbie……the terrorists win…..," Gaetz, who has often targeted pro-transgender legislation and policies, tweeted.

Over the weekend, Gaetz told audiences at Turning Point USA that he was a big fan of the film's starring actress Margot Robbie.

Read More
Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 6, 2022
Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“As one true North for the nature of truth itself: Margot Robbie is not mid," Gaetz said. "A ten is a ten. Even with common core math.” 

Gaetz's wife, Ginger Gaetz, tweeted out her own review of the movie saying she wanted to enjoy it, but was ultimately disappointed.

"I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater," the representatives wife tweeted. "The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.