Gaetz Fires Back at ‘Barbie’ Viewing Criticism: ‘If You Let the Trans Stop You From Seeing Margo Robbie…The Terrorists Win’

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla., on Tuesday fired back at criticism directed his way for attending a viewing of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie because the movie features a transgender actress.

"If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo [Margot] Robbie……the terrorists win…..," Gaetz, who has often targeted pro-transgender legislation and policies, tweeted.

Over the weekend, Gaetz told audiences at Turning Point USA that he was a big fan of the film's starring actress Margot Robbie.

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“As one true North for the nature of truth itself: Margot Robbie is not mid," Gaetz said. "A ten is a ten. Even with common core math.”

Gaetz's wife, Ginger Gaetz, tweeted out her own review of the movie saying she wanted to enjoy it, but was ultimately disappointed.

"I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater," the representatives wife tweeted. "The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."