Gaetz Fires Back at ‘Barbie’ Viewing Criticism: ‘If You Let the Trans Stop You From Seeing Margo Robbie…The Terrorists Win’
Gaetz faced criticism on Twitter for attending a viewing of the movie because the film features a transgender actress
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla., on Tuesday fired back at criticism directed his way for attending a viewing of the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie because the movie features a transgender actress.
"If you let the trans stop you from seeing Margo [Margot] Robbie……the terrorists win…..," Gaetz, who has often targeted pro-transgender legislation and policies, tweeted.
Over the weekend, Gaetz told audiences at Turning Point USA that he was a big fan of the film's starring actress Margot Robbie.
- House Dem Blasts Gaetz From House Floor: ‘You are Exhausting’
- Ethics Committee Investigation of Matt Gaetz Resumes: Report
- Matt Gaetz Event Interrupted By Yelling Man Wielding Sex Doll
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz Sue California Cities Over Canceled Rally
- Greene, Gaetz Anti-Ukrainian Amendments Stopped by Bipartisan Vote
“As one true North for the nature of truth itself: Margot Robbie is not mid," Gaetz said. "A ten is a ten. Even with common core math.”
Gaetz's wife, Ginger Gaetz, tweeted out her own review of the movie saying she wanted to enjoy it, but was ultimately disappointed.
"I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater," the representatives wife tweeted. "The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics