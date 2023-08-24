Fulton DA Subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State for Federal Fight with Mark Meadows in Trump Case - The Messenger
Politics.
Fulton DA Subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State for Federal Fight with Mark Meadows in Trump Case

Brad Raffensperger has been summoned to testify Monday at an important court hearing that will preview Fani Willis' case against ex-president

Published
Adam Klasfeld


Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger received a subpoena from prosecutors seeking to scuttle ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows' attempt to transfer his criminal case to federal court.

In a conference call on Jan. 2, 2021, then-President Donald Trump goaded Raffensperger to "find 11,870 votes," exactly the number that he needed to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the Peach State. Meadows was also on the line, along with several attorneys.

In seeking to transfer his case to federal court, Meadows has claimed to have protections as a federal officer, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis countered that the then-chief of staff, even in his own telling, engaged in political activities prohibited by his office.

"Federal law prohibits employees of the executive branch from engaging in
political activity in the course of their work," the DA's office wrote in a legal brief released on Wednesday. "The law in question, known as the Hatch Act, bars a federal employee from 'us[ing] his official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.'"

In the same brief, prosecutors note that Meadows' role in Trump's call with Raffensperger forms the basis of one of his charges.

Namely, Willis alleges that Meadows tried to pressure Raffensperger to "violate his oath of office by unlawfully 'altering, adjusting, or otherwise influencing' the certified returns of the presidential election in Georgia."



"Neither of these alleged acts fall within the scope of a Chief of Staff’s
official duties, and the defendant’s proffered federal defense of Supremacy Clause immunity cannot apply to them," the brief continues.

In addition, the DA's office also sent a subpoena to Raffensperger's investigator Frances Watson, whom Trump also called to falsely claim he won the election in Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Meadows claimed that arranging this meeting also qualifies him for protection from state prosecution under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

Though Meadows' attorneys argued that such activities "fall squarely within his conduct as chief of staff," the DA's chief assistant F. McDonald Wakeford argued that they in fact are "impermissible political activity."

Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

