TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Staff Faces Threats as Trump and Co-Defendants Wait for Arraignment
Monday’s threats are just the latest in a string of incidents directed at District Attorney Fani Willis, jurors, and employees of the county since Trump’s fourth indictment.
Employees at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are being threatened as the city awaits the arraignment of former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.
CNN was the first to report the news after a source revealed the threats have been made against the employees and their homes for the jobs they have been assigned to on arraignment day.
The office handles the administration and operation of the county jail Trump is expected to surrender at this Thursday.
Monday’s threats are just the latest in a string of incidents directed at District Attorney Fani Willis, jurors, and employees of the county since Trump’s fourth indictment.
Read More
- Trump, Co-Defendants Expected to be Booked at Fulton County Jail: Sheriff’s Office
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threats To Grand Jurors
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Co-Defendant Jeffrey Clark Files For Emergency Stay of Fulton County Case
- Trump Arrives at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail for Fourth Arrest of 2023
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics