Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Staff Faces Threats as Trump and Co-Defendants Wait for Arraignment  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Staff Faces Threats as Trump and Co-Defendants Wait for Arraignment 

Monday’s threats are just the latest in a string of incidents directed at District Attorney Fani Willis, jurors, and employees of the county since Trump’s fourth indictment. 

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
New charges were unsealed against the former president on Monday night. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Employees at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are being threatened as the city awaits the arraignment of former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants. 

CNN was the first to report the news after a source revealed the threats have been made against the employees and their homes for the jobs they have been assigned to on arraignment day. 

The office handles the administration and operation of the county jail Trump is expected to surrender at this Thursday. 

Monday’s threats are just the latest in a string of incidents directed at District Attorney Fani Willis, jurors, and employees of the county since Trump’s fourth indictment

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.