Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Staff Faces Threats as Trump and Co-Defendants Wait for Arraignment 

Employees at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are being threatened as the city awaits the arraignment of former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

CNN was the first to report the news after a source revealed the threats have been made against the employees and their homes for the jobs they have been assigned to on arraignment day.

The office handles the administration and operation of the county jail Trump is expected to surrender at this Thursday.

Monday’s threats are just the latest in a string of incidents directed at District Attorney Fani Willis, jurors, and employees of the county since Trump’s fourth indictment.