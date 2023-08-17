Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threats To Grand Jurors
The statement comes after personal information from the jurors ended up on several online platforms
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is investigating threats to grand jurors in the probe investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies.
In a statement, the office said it is working closely with “local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of the threats..”
“We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty.”
The statement comes after the personal information, including the names and addresses, from the jurors ended up on several online platforms
The threats to the jurors is the latest example of violent escalation in the Georgian city after the juror voted to indict Trump and 18 other allies for their role in attempting to overturn the state’s 2020 election result.
Following the indictment, Trump’s campaign targeted District Attorney Fani Willis and her family in an email. Most recently, Republican state Sen. Colton Moore called for an emergency special session to review Willis’ actions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
