Fulton County Sheriff Warns Journalists They Could Be Arrested if They Cross Barricades
Trump supporters have gathered along the street, which has now been blocked off, ahead of his expected surrender for arrest
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon reportedly warned journalists that they may get arrested if they cross the barricades that have been set up around the Fulton County Courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump's surrender.
The sheriff's announcement shared by an Atlanta journalist on X, formerly known as Twitter, requires "media personnel to stay behind the bike racks on Jefferson St and Rice St at all times. Any unauthorized person that crosses the bike racks at any time, may risk being taken into custody by law enforcement."
The bike racks are also controlling the flow of people around the Rice Street Jail.
Trump supporters have gathered along the street leading to the courthouse holding posters and flags, ahead of his expected surrender for arrest later on Thursday. The street has now been blocked off.
No parking areas have been designated, according to journalists on site, and cars parked on the shoulder of one of the streets surrounding the courthouse have started being towed.
- Barricades Go Up Around Fulton County Courthouse Amid Possible Trump Indictment
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Arrives at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail for Fourth Arrest of 2023
- ‘It’s All a Big Circus’: Trump’s Arrest at Fulton County Jail Draws Dozens of Demonstrators
- Trump Decries ‘Violent’ Fulton County Jail: ‘It’s Worse Than You Could Even Imagine’
- Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election
Trump faces charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. His bond agreement has been set at $200,000.
He announced on his social media platform that he plans on surrendering at at the courthouse at 7:30 p.m.
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Morning on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics