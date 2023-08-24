Fulton County Sheriff Warns Journalists They Could Be Arrested if They Cross Barricades - The Messenger
Politics.
Fulton County Sheriff Warns Journalists They Could Be Arrested if They Cross Barricades

Trump supporters have gathered along the street, which has now been blocked off, ahead of his expected surrender for arrest

Mariana Labbate
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon reportedly warned journalists that they may get arrested if they cross the barricades that have been set up around the Fulton County Courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump's surrender.

The sheriff's announcement shared by an Atlanta journalist on X, formerly known as Twitter, requires "media personnel to stay behind the bike racks on Jefferson St and Rice St at all times. Any unauthorized person that crosses the bike racks at any time, may risk being taken into custody by law enforcement."

The bike racks are also controlling the flow of people around the Rice Street Jail.

Trump supporters have gathered along the street leading to the courthouse holding posters and flags, ahead of his expected surrender for arrest later on Thursday. The street has now been blocked off.

No parking areas have been designated, according to journalists on site, and cars parked on the shoulder of one of the streets surrounding the courthouse have started being towed.

Trump faces charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. His bond agreement has been set at $200,000.

He announced on his social media platform that he plans on surrendering at at the courthouse at 7:30 p.m.

Fulton County Sheriff deputies place barricades outside the Fulton County Jail ahead of former President Donald Trump’s expected arrival on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others were given until August 25, 2023 to surrender at the courthouse after being indicted on 41 counts related to their efforts […]CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images
