Fulton County Prosecutors Setting Up Racketeering Charges in Trump Probe

The racketeering charges could include witness influencing and computer trespass

Kayla Gallagher
Fulton county District Attorney, Fani Willis, has reportedly gathered evidence to bring racketeering charges in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, the Guardian reported.

The specific evidence Willis has garnered was not clear, according to the news outlet, however, Georgia's racketeering statute requires prosecutors to prove the existence of an "enterprise," as well as a pattern of racketeering activity on at least two "qualifying" crimes.

People familiar with the matter told the Guardian that Willis has enough to pursue a racketeering indictment for witness influencing and computer trespass.

For the witness influencing part of the racketeering charge include Trump asking Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger to "find" 11,780 votes, the Guardian reported.

An exterior view of the Superior Court building of Fulton County
Megan Varner/Getty Images

Copied data from the Dominion Voting Machines and the breach of voting systems in Coffee county could be used to support the computer trespass aspect of the charges.

Willis has previously said she was considering racketeering charges in the criminal investigation of the former president and prosecutors are now expected seek indictments in the first two weeks of August.

Trump has attempted to block the 2020 election probe by asking the state's Supreme Court to disqualify Willis, but the court unanimously rejected his request.

A grand jury that could decide the fate of a Trump indictment in Georgia was seated on July 11.

