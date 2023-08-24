Fulton County Police Block Off Roads Ahead of Trump Surrender

Police have blocked off the road to Fulton County Jail, where former President Donald Trump is set to surrender for arrest on Thursday in Georgia.

Trump supporters have gathered along the street holding posters and flags.

The former president is facing charges in Georgia for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He is charged alongside 18 co-defendants of engaging in a "vast racketeering enterprise" and "criminal organization."

Trump's bond agreement has already been set at $200,000. The former president has touted his plan to travel to Georgia on Thursday, posting that he will be "proudly arrested" on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have already surrendered for arrest and been released on bail.

Arraignments in the case are scheduled to begin next week and will take place through Sept. 8.