Fulton County DA Responds To Latest Round Of Allegations by Trump – ‘Derogatory and False’
Willis is expected to present her case to the grand jury next week and is expected to seek more than 12 indictments
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called the latest round of allegations against her by former President Donald Trump “derogatory and false.”
In an email Wednesday to colleagues that was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis instructed her staff not to comment or respond to any of the allegations put forth in a new ad by Trump’s campaign.
“We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any.”
The new ad called “The Fraud Squad” targets the prosecutors who are investigating him, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, Attorney General of New York Letitia James, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Fulton County Prosecutors Setting Up Racketeering Charges in Trump Probe
- Trump Probe Barrels Forward in Fulton County as DA Identifies Several Georgia Election Crimes: Report
- Georgia’s State Election Board Will Not Take Over Running Elections in Fulton County
It calls Willis “Biden’s newest lackey” and alleges she was caught having a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting, citing an article from the Rolling Stone published in January 2023.
The ad, posted to YouTube two days ago, is the latest in a string of swipes Trump has taken at prosecutors who are investigating him.
Just hours ago, he took a swipe at Judge Tanya Chutkan who is overseeing his criminal case in Washington, D.C., accusing her of a "classic conflict of interest" with the Hunter Biden case.
