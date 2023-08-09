Fulton County DA Responds To Latest Round Of Allegations by Trump – ‘Derogatory and False’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called the latest round of allegations against her by former President Donald Trump “derogatory and false.”

In an email Wednesday to colleagues that was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis instructed her staff not to comment or respond to any of the allegations put forth in a new ad by Trump’s campaign.

“We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any.”

The new ad called “The Fraud Squad” targets the prosecutors who are investigating him, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, Attorney General of New York Letitia James, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (C) attends a press conference at the Atlanta Police headquarters following a shooting at Northside Hospital medical facility on May 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner/Getty

It calls Willis “Biden’s newest lackey” and alleges she was caught having a relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting, citing an article from the Rolling Stone published in January 2023.

The ad, posted to YouTube two days ago, is the latest in a string of swipes Trump has taken at prosecutors who are investigating him.

Just hours ago, he took a swipe at Judge Tanya Chutkan who is overseeing his criminal case in Washington, D.C., accusing her of a "classic conflict of interest" with the Hunter Biden case.